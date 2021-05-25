© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Progressive DA + Principles Have Turned San Fransisco into UTOPIA -- DO NOT Listen to Haters
Follow
2
Share
Report
121 views • May 25, 2021
San Francisco used to be one of the crown jewels the United States, and progressive politics and George Soros DA Chesa Boudin has helped turn the city into a modern day miracle.
Of course, you have rising homelessness, people pooping on the streets, with a poop patrol to clean up (progressive job creation,) rising crime, non-prosecution of shoplifting, smash and grab for automobiles but at least they spend taxpayer money on changing the names of schools away from people like Abraham Lincoln who did not show sufficient fealty to Black Lives Mattering.
San Francisco has become amazing under the progressive policies that should be exported to the rest of the nation. Satire of course.
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Osysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Of course, you have rising homelessness, people pooping on the streets, with a poop patrol to clean up (progressive job creation,) rising crime, non-prosecution of shoplifting, smash and grab for automobiles but at least they spend taxpayer money on changing the names of schools away from people like Abraham Lincoln who did not show sufficient fealty to Black Lives Mattering.
San Francisco has become amazing under the progressive policies that should be exported to the rest of the nation. Satire of course.
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Osysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.