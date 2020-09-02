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Les Résistants en Action - Silvano Trotta
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18 views • September 02, 2020
2 septembre 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q3dkcjtxrY8
Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
Nous sommes tous les jours, plus nombreux. Je suis heureux de vous présenter de nouveaux résistants.
Sources :
https://www.revolver.news/2020/08/study-covid-19-lockdowns-deadlier-than-pandemic-itself/
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5718030/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8UTxcvacYtU
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8UTxcvacYtU
https://www.insee.fr/fr/statistiques/4487861?sommaire=4487854
https://www.facebook.com/nini.voraz?locale=fr_FR
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=skQY6qRAR0E
https://www.francetvinfo.fr/economie/emploi/carriere/vie-professionnelle/sante-au-travail/onvousrepond-pourquoi-les-presentateurs-de-television-et-leurs-invites-ne-sont-ils-pas-masques_4091603.html
https://www.facebook.com/341804626229766/posts/935421883534701/?sfnsn=scwspmo&;extid=hPtmnr9dA9KSiS76&d=n&vh=e
https://www.tvanouvelles.ca/2020/09/02/une-future-infirmiere-positive-depuis-4-mois-a-la-covid
https://www.dna.fr/sante/2020/09/02/port-du-masque-obligatoire-le-tribunal-administratif-demande-a-la-prefete-du-bas-rhin-de-revoir-sa-copie
Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
Nous sommes tous les jours, plus nombreux. Je suis heureux de vous présenter de nouveaux résistants.
Sources :
https://www.revolver.news/2020/08/study-covid-19-lockdowns-deadlier-than-pandemic-itself/
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5718030/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8UTxcvacYtU
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8UTxcvacYtU
https://www.insee.fr/fr/statistiques/4487861?sommaire=4487854
https://www.facebook.com/nini.voraz?locale=fr_FR
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=skQY6qRAR0E
https://www.francetvinfo.fr/economie/emploi/carriere/vie-professionnelle/sante-au-travail/onvousrepond-pourquoi-les-presentateurs-de-television-et-leurs-invites-ne-sont-ils-pas-masques_4091603.html
https://www.facebook.com/341804626229766/posts/935421883534701/?sfnsn=scwspmo&;extid=hPtmnr9dA9KSiS76&d=n&vh=e
https://www.tvanouvelles.ca/2020/09/02/une-future-infirmiere-positive-depuis-4-mois-a-la-covid
https://www.dna.fr/sante/2020/09/02/port-du-masque-obligatoire-le-tribunal-administratif-demande-a-la-prefete-du-bas-rhin-de-revoir-sa-copie
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