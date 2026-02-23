HORROR: Infant mortality rates double after childhood vaccination!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Credits to Good Vs Evil
Children's
Health Defense Publishes Bombshell Study. Infant Mortality Rates
Double After Childhood Vaccination! The Study Is REMOVED With No
Explanation
On February 3, 2026, Children’s Health Defense @ChildrensHD writes: CHD researchers just published a bombshell study exposing that infant mortality rates double after childhood vaccination. Then, it was REMOVED with no explanation.