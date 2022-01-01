© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Warning And Encouragement - Two Great Presidents Speak To The People
Follow
1
Share
Report
440 views • January 01, 2022
This is for patriots, not just in the United States of America, but to all the patriots of the free world.
One president warns us and the other president gives us encouragement.
Both have given us hope.
One president warns us and the other president gives us encouragement.
Both have given us hope.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.