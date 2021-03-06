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Clintons Censor Story Linking them to Epstein
The Conspiracy Brief
The Conspiracy Brief
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158 views • March 06, 2021
#DougBand #Clintons #Epstein
Clintons Censor Story Linking them to Epstein
Those Clinton rumours just won’t die will they?
A story has come out that Doug Band, Bill Clinton’s former Man-Friday, or the person who basically arranged everything and anything for Billy-boy, has decided to open up to the Feds about his time with the Clintons, and Bill’s connection to Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffery Epstein.
Now normally, you’d think a story like this would be splashed across the media landscape, (that is excluding CNN or MSNBC) but it seems that the Clinton Machine has already set itself in motion and forced The Daily Beast and Radar Online to remove their articles regarding the whole thing.
But, low and behold, the internet has a habit of remembering things that a Clinton would rather you didn’t see, and with that, I present to you the article in it’s entirety.
Link to site - https://archive.is/7kA2L#selection-737.0-753.288
Keywords
censorshipnewsbill clintonhillary clintonpoliticsus newsdaily beastcensorwhistleblowerchelsea clintonjeffrey epsteinlolita expressepsteinmedia blackoutclinton bodycountghislaine maxwellepstein casevirginia robertsepstein islandclinton and epstein
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