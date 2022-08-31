Bravery is the True Spirit of Nobility

https://gnews.org/post/p1f5ib997

Miles Guo once said that honesty, bravery, kindness, and selflessness are the four criteria of the New Federal State of China (NFSC). In his birthday live broadcast on May 10th, Miles Guo elaboration on bravery, saying that it is to insist on truth prevails, to adhere to kindness and justice, to uphold truth and facts, and to unite knowledge and action. The next day, Miles Guo further elaborated on the difference between courage and bravery, saying that courage is an idea that is not put into action, but a personal attitude. Bravery is to strengthen your beliefs and truths and take them into action, relentlessly pursuing them even in the face of challenges, and finally achieve your goals. He said that bravery is the result of a firm act of faith, adherence, and persistence in the standards of justice and mercy, a true spirit of nobility.

