🚨⚫️ A subtitled version of Saraya Al-Quds spokesman Abu Hamza's speech today, July 16th, 2024, marking 284 days of Al-Aqsa Flood.

Abu Hamza affirmed that the resistance is continuing on all fronts, including the West Bank, Lebanon, and Syria. He saluted fighters in all military formations and reiterated his previous greeting from October 2023: "Welcome to the realms of hell." He also announced that Saraya Al-Quds fighters eliminated a zionist force in Shuja'iyya.

He highlights the prisoners' cause, stating that liberation is inevitable, and issued a warning to the Druze zionists that abuse the prisoners.

"If they placed the sun in my right hand and the moon in my left, we would not abandon Al-Quds, Gaza, Palestine, and every corner of our beloved homeland until the land is returned, or we perish without it."