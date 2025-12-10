BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Vanilla ISIS terrorism in the Black Sea - Tanker sailing under Gambian flag attacked - & Breaking NEWS, text
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1 day ago

Another episode of Vanilla ISIS terrorism in the Black Sea. This time a tanker sailing under a Gambian flag was attacked.

Adding:  HOT BREAKING!!!!! The U.S. has seized an oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela!!

❗️US forces have intercepted and seized a Venezuelan oil tanker off its coast, escalating the already tense standoff between the two nations, Bloomberg reports. 

👉While the US has ramped up pressure on Maduro, accusing him of running a narcotrafficking operation, Venezuela has been quick to call out what it sees as Washington’s blatant grab for its vast oil reserves. 

📌As the Pentagon continues its strikes against suspected drug vessels, Maduro isn't backing down — he’s calling for unity and deploying troops to the borders, all while critics back home and abroad raise eyebrows at the growing tensions.

Crude market prices are rising after ...

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
