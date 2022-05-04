X22 REPORT - [DS] Deploys All Assets, Rule Of Law, Supreme Court Comes Into Focus

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2766b -[DS] Deploys All Assets, Rule Of Law, Supreme Court Comes Into FocusThe [DS] just made a move, the played their hand by stealing information from the SC and then publishing it. They are trying to use it to for the midterms and to push riots, this time it' not going to work, the funding is gone and people are not in lockdown. They will not get the rally turn out for the midterms. The SC will pushing the decision making power for abortions back to the state and the legislators. The [DS] is trying everything, think of the timing, 2000 mules debuted and the leak happened almost at the same time. Election fraud and the SC are in now in focus.All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.📲 Get The Fastest No-Log VPN Today 50% OFF: 📲Start Today For FREE for 30 days ^^ Click Above