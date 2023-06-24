Deep Banana Blackout - "Breakfast At Volo's" - Rowdy Duty - [Funk Rock]

High energy funk, rock, blues and soul recorded live in Porchester, New York on July 17, 1998Gaurenteed to get your booty shakin'!
http://deepbananablackout.net/
Jen "Pipes" Durkin - vocals
Eric Kalb - drums
Benj LeFevre - bass
Cyrus Madan - organ
Volo - trombone, rhythm guitar, vocals
Rob Somerville - sax, vocals, brass tongue
The Fuzz - lead guitar, vocals
Johnny Durkin - congas, timbales, percussion, mic
