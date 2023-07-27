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Dr. Makis: Doctors Persecuted for Speaking Out On Covid “Vaccines”
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216 views • July 27, 2023

Dr. Jane Ruby


July 26, 2023


Dr. Makis reports the Canadian government attacks doctors speaking out on “vaccine” side effects with losses of jobs/hospital privileges/medical licenses/court actions/threats. It’s a coordinated attack against physicians speaking out & using Ivermectin or other effective covid treatments. Canada mandated vaccination as a condition for a medical license. Peaceful UNITED NONCOMPLIANCE can defeat this medical tyranny.

Twitter: @MAKISMD

Substack: MAKISMD.SUBSTACK.COM


Dr William Makis, Dr Daniel Nagase, Vaccine side effects, Ivermectin covid treatment, Medical tyranny, United Noncompliance, Peaceful Non Compliance, Healthcare vaccine mandate, Vaccine clots treatment


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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v32jb0i-dr.-makis-doctors-persecuted-for-speaking-out-on-covid-vaccines.html

Keywords
vaccineside effectscanadamandatesmedical tyrannyjabshotinoculationinjectionivermectinspeaking outmedical licensecovid treatmentsdr jane rubydr rubydr daniel nagasedr janedr makisunited noncomplianceattacks on doctorsclots treatment
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