Heather Hobbs: Invasion & Child Trafficking at Southern Border

JBS Field Coordinator for eastern Texas Heather Hobbs shares with The New American how border patrol agents have found the bodies of women and children left to die along the border by drug cartels who use them as “insurance.” Ever since the Biden administration changed the policy to keep “families” together, cartels have begun kidnapping and drugging innocent children in Mexico to create the illusion that they are traveling as a family in order to be released within 48 hours in the event they are captured by border patrol. Hobbs also describes seeing buses filled with illegal migrants driving across the border without being stopped. She also explains how cartels intentionally leave dead bodies in the counties of good constitutional sheriffs in order to deplete their financial resources and neutralize them.





