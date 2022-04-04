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4/3/2022 Miles Guo: Xi Jinping and Putin use their personal relationship to kidnap the people of both countries, and Xi will be the biggest loser in the Russia-Ukraine war; Sharif, with the endorsement of the Chinese Communist Party, will overthrow the sitting president and return to power in Pakistan