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Muscle Testing Technique - How Does Muscle Testing/Kinesiology Work?
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355 views • April 15, 2022
This is an all round introduction to “Kinesiology", also called "Applied Kinesiology” and known as well as “Muscle Testing”. Norbert Heuser gives many typical and practical examples of how to apply Kinesiology in our daily lives. Norbert lays out his own theory that Kinesiology is based on 4 columns, and promotes for everybody to learn the basics to improve their life.
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