Pfizer’s Crimes Against Humanity EXPOSED: Docs Show Pfizer Knew CLOT SHOT Caused HEART DAMAGE

Pfizer knew their vaxx didn’t work, caused heart attacks, and they sold it to the public anyway.

Dr. Naomi Wolf is back to talk about how 21 patients died during Pfizer's vaccine trials and the FDA never asked about it.

Tens of thousands of Pfizer internal documents have been released by court order.

According to the documents, Pfizer labeled their Covid vaccine a ‘failure’ within a month of the rollout.

More docs reveal the third most common side-effect was contracting Covid-19.

Pfizer knew in May of 2021 that 35 minors had their hearts permanently damaged with myocarditis within a week of being injected.

There were 43K reported adverse events within 90 days of the vaccine rollout.

There were over 1200 fatalities in the first three months of the rollout and Pfizer revealed to the Securities and Exchange Commission that suddenly collapsing was a common side effect.

Pfizer lied when it falsely claimed the vaccine stayed at the injection site.

They knew that within 48 hours the bioweapon was distributed to every organ in the body and lied about it.

The lipid nanoparticles accumulate in the ovaries and cause menstrual irregularities.

The court documents reveal this was the biggest attack on humanity in all of world history.

Mirrored - Stew Peters Network