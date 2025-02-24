Fight At Bibi Home, Netanyahu Thrashed By His Own Son Yair? Big 'Expose' In Israeli Knesset

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israeli lawmaker Naama Lazimi made explosive claims in the Knesset, alleging that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s son, Yair Netanyahu, physically assaulted his father before being sent abroad. Lazimi questioned who was funding Yair’s long stay in Miami and whether public money was involved. Netanyahu’s Likud party condemned the remarks as false and defamatory, threatening legal action and demanding Lazimi lose her parliamentary immunity.
Mirrored - Times Of India
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/