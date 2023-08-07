Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Cannabis Jimmy presents a real Colombian cock fight - no razors of course on their feet - and Boy did they go after each other today Aug 6, 2023 at the Nature Lodge and Gardens in Medellin
channel image
PatriotsCannabisCo
169 Subscribers
44 views
Published 17 hours ago

I have never seen this before.  I knew Cocks were mean but this really shows it. Free range chickens anybody.  I need to start thinning the herd

Now regarding the Cannabis plants - have you ever seen greener healthier plants in your life ?  I have not   Well that is not entirely true.  Our last crop was exceptional as well.

www.cannabisfarmtourmedellin.com

Keywords
fightcolombiacock

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket