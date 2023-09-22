“These crimes are so horrific [that] I think … once this comes to light, there’ll be no place to hide on the planet, in my humble opinion.”

Ed Dowd Makes Chilling Prediction on How the COVID Conspirators Will Cover Up Their Crimes

No where to run no Were to hide

https://rumble.com/v3jp5aw-ed-dowd-makes-chilling-prediction-on-how-the-covid-conspirators-will-cover-.html

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/09/ed-dowd-makes-chilling-prediction-how-covid-conspirators/





