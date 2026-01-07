© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
☦️ Putin is marking Orthodox Christmas alongside military personnel at a church in the Moscow region.
☦️ President Vladimir Putin congratulated Orthodox Christians and all citizens of Russia celebrating the Nativity of Christ, emphasizing the role of faith, compassion, and spiritual traditions in preserving the country’s historical heritage, social unity, and support for those in need.