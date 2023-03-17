Quo Vadis





March 16, 2023





In this video we share Garabandal Visionary Conchita's Message from Our Lord on the Chastisement.





We share this message from Our Lord Jesus Christ and Garabandal visionary Conchita Gonzalez on July 20, 1963, where Our Lord affirmed the everlasting existence of each human being.





Here is the conversation between Our Lord and Visionary Conchita of Garabandal.





First, Conchita asked Jesus to “give me a cross since I was living without suffering — except the suffering of not having a cross.”





Jesus answered: Yes, I will give it to you.





Conchita asks: Why is the Miracle coming?

To convert many people?





Jesus responds: To convert the whole world.





Conchita asks: Will Russia be converted?





Jesus responds: It also will be converted; and so everyone will love Our Hearts.





Conchita asks: Will the Chastisement come afterwards? (There was no answer.)





Conchita asks: Why do you come to my poor heart, without my meriting it?





Jesus responds: I certainly do not come for you; I come for all.





Conchita asks: When the Miracle comes, will it be as if I were the only one who had seen the Virgin?





Jesus responds: By your sacrifices, your patience, I will allow you to intercede for the accomplishment of the miracle.





Conchita asks: Wouldn’t it be better for me to be with all the others (the three other visionaries); or if not, that You don’t use any of us to intercede?





Jesus responds: No.





Conchita asks: Will I go to Heaven?





Jesus responds: You should love much and pray to Our Hearts.





Conchita asks: When will You give me a cross? (No answer.) What will I be? (No answer again.) Am I going to die soon?





Jesus says: You have to stay on the earth to help the world.





Conchita responds: I am very small.





I couldn’t help in anything.





Jesus says: WITH YOUR PRAYERS AND SUFFERINGS, YOU WILL HELP THE WORLD.





Conchita asks: When does one go to heaven?

When one dies?





Jesus says: ONE NEVER DIES.





Conchita asks: Is Saint Peter was at the gate of heaven to receive us?





Jesus responds: No. (Here, I cut short the locution, noting that Jesus also told Conchita to pray much for priests, so that they would be “holy and fulfill their duties.”)





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cA_gXMB_G1M