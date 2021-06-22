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Stew Peters: Dems and Hollywood Profiting From CCP GENOCIDE and Pedophelia?
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602 views • June 22, 2021
Pilots Dying at Alarming Rates! Why?
American Woman - 10 hours ago
'Stew Peters: Doing the Lord's work. Jesus Christ IS the truth.'
Note: Human og Child Harvesting - Human og Child Trafficing - PedoWood - Out of Shadows Offivial 2020 - Pizzagate - Adrenochrome ?
#PizzaGate: The Documentary (2016)
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt6296086/
Pedophilia, Cannibalism, the Clinton and Obama Government Crime Ring 2016
Documentary, 2016, ritual abuse, coup, Podesta emails, rigged election, presidential race,
Wikileaks, rape, torture, pizza code, FBI, investigation, Pieczenik, PEDOPHILE NETWORK,
FILES ARCHIVE, PizzaGate, Pedophiles, International Network, Child Sex Slaves, Human Trafficking,
Pedophilia, Jeffrey Epstein, Elite, Politicians, Clinton Foundation, Soros, Comet, ping pong,
cannibalism, art collection, Podesta art collection, Podestas, Podesta group, Spirit Cooking,
witchcraft, Beyond Borders, Terasol, Besta Pizza, Bucks, James Alefantis, Comet ping pong,
corruption, Big Cheese LLC, Satanism, Occult, Barack , LGBT, handkerchief code, leaked emails
https://youtu.be/oKNSUXM-k3c
#PizzaGate
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/conspiracy/13-essential-data-points-pizzagate-pedophilia-allegations/
https://steemit.com/pizzagate/@titusfrost/pizzagate-the-documentary-podesta-s-emails-lead-to-pedophilia-involving-obama-clintons-doj-and-the-dnc
Email scandal of Hillary Clinton’s Campaign Manager John Podesta and compare it to other high profile cases throughout recent history.
https://youtu.be/7XMoejT3lKs
https://www.dailystar.co.uk/news/latest-news/twitter-child-sex-porn-ring-17071961
NY Times defending Pedophilia:
https://www.nytimes.com/2014/10/06/opinion/pedophilia-a-disorder-not-a-crime.html?_r=0
The media is trying to cover this up.
https://www.nytimes.com/2016/11/21/technology/fact-check-this-pizzeria-is-not-a-child-trafficking-site.html?_r=1&;referer=http://m.facebook.com/¨
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jwa8Rwgyq38a/
https://archive.org/details/PizzaGateDocumentaries1
Adrenochrome The Elite’s Super Drug (Feb 22 2018)
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Adrenochrome+&;t=hk&ia=web
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLgSfwwiTlb8N8dLCXyZaULX2yHekptM2y
https://youtu.be/hx7qy7jMH5o
https://www.disclose.tv/adrenochrome-the-secret-drug-all-the-illuminati-use-324656
2,384 viewsJun 22, 2021
Stew Peters
77.7K subscribers
https://youtu.be/Z2u-qtR9IXk
Get it ALL at www.StewPeters.tv
PLEASE Support Us! www.StewPeters.Shop
Stew's Telegram: http://t.me/stewpeters
Real Patriot News: http://redvoicemedia.com
Connect With Stew On Other Social Platforms: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
Merch: https://red-voice-media.myteespring.co/
Get it ALL at www.StewPeters.tv
American Woman - 10 hours ago
'Stew Peters: Doing the Lord's work. Jesus Christ IS the truth.'
Note: Human og Child Harvesting - Human og Child Trafficing - PedoWood - Out of Shadows Offivial 2020 - Pizzagate - Adrenochrome ?
#PizzaGate: The Documentary (2016)
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt6296086/
Pedophilia, Cannibalism, the Clinton and Obama Government Crime Ring 2016
Documentary, 2016, ritual abuse, coup, Podesta emails, rigged election, presidential race,
Wikileaks, rape, torture, pizza code, FBI, investigation, Pieczenik, PEDOPHILE NETWORK,
FILES ARCHIVE, PizzaGate, Pedophiles, International Network, Child Sex Slaves, Human Trafficking,
Pedophilia, Jeffrey Epstein, Elite, Politicians, Clinton Foundation, Soros, Comet, ping pong,
cannibalism, art collection, Podesta art collection, Podestas, Podesta group, Spirit Cooking,
witchcraft, Beyond Borders, Terasol, Besta Pizza, Bucks, James Alefantis, Comet ping pong,
corruption, Big Cheese LLC, Satanism, Occult, Barack , LGBT, handkerchief code, leaked emails
https://youtu.be/oKNSUXM-k3c
#PizzaGate
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/conspiracy/13-essential-data-points-pizzagate-pedophilia-allegations/
https://steemit.com/pizzagate/@titusfrost/pizzagate-the-documentary-podesta-s-emails-lead-to-pedophilia-involving-obama-clintons-doj-and-the-dnc
Email scandal of Hillary Clinton’s Campaign Manager John Podesta and compare it to other high profile cases throughout recent history.
https://youtu.be/7XMoejT3lKs
https://www.dailystar.co.uk/news/latest-news/twitter-child-sex-porn-ring-17071961
NY Times defending Pedophilia:
https://www.nytimes.com/2014/10/06/opinion/pedophilia-a-disorder-not-a-crime.html?_r=0
The media is trying to cover this up.
https://www.nytimes.com/2016/11/21/technology/fact-check-this-pizzeria-is-not-a-child-trafficking-site.html?_r=1&;referer=http://m.facebook.com/¨
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jwa8Rwgyq38a/
https://archive.org/details/PizzaGateDocumentaries1
Adrenochrome The Elite’s Super Drug (Feb 22 2018)
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Adrenochrome+&;t=hk&ia=web
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLgSfwwiTlb8N8dLCXyZaULX2yHekptM2y
https://youtu.be/hx7qy7jMH5o
https://www.disclose.tv/adrenochrome-the-secret-drug-all-the-illuminati-use-324656
2,384 viewsJun 22, 2021
Stew Peters
77.7K subscribers
https://youtu.be/Z2u-qtR9IXk
Get it ALL at www.StewPeters.tv
PLEASE Support Us! www.StewPeters.Shop
Stew's Telegram: http://t.me/stewpeters
Real Patriot News: http://redvoicemedia.com
Connect With Stew On Other Social Platforms: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
Merch: https://red-voice-media.myteespring.co/
Get it ALL at www.StewPeters.tv
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