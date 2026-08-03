Energy Independence Is the Future, an interview with Clayton Morris

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From Nikola Tesla's innovations to today's energy challenges, this conversation explores how technological breakthroughs and infrastructure decisions could shape tomorrow's world. The future depends on reliable energy, smart planning, and the willingness to innovate before it's too late.
#Tesla #Innovation #EnergyFuture #Technology #Infrastructure #Preparedness #Discussion
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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