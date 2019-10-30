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FREE Ham Radio Study Resources to Become a Ham Radio Operator
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852 views • October 30, 2019
Free (and a few 'almost free) online license exam study resources to put you on the air!
Information in this video is good up until June of 2022.
Good luck and hope to meet you on the air soon!
Information in this video is good up until June of 2022.
Good luck and hope to meet you on the air soon!
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