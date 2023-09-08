'Americans Be Damned': Rand Paul Goes Ballistic On Senate Floor Over Vaccine, Mask Rules and mandates for Senate pages - namely 3 shots for young people who are at zero risk for covid death.
source:
https://rumble.com/v3frcci-americans-be-damned-rand-paul-goes-ballistic-on-senate-floor-over-vaccine-m.html
