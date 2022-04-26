Ukraine Rescue: Ever since erecting the 6-meter-high billboard at the rescue camp in Medyka, there have been people tried to hurt our fellow fighters

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4/24/2022 Ukraine Rescue: Ever since erecting the 6-meter-high billboard at the rescue camp in Medyka, there have been people who not only verbally abused our fellow fighters, but also attempted to hit and almost injured them