Back Pain & Neck & Shoulder Pain Relief Exercises

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Have you stretched, massaged, strengthened, exercised, taken anti-inflammatories…
...but your back still hurts?
You’re about to discover why none of those things worked for you (it’s NOT your fault).
According to a top Philadelphia doctor, the #1 cause of nagging low back pain ISN’T your posture, injuries, or even genetics. It’s actually a neglected muscle buried deep near your pelvis. When THIS muscle gets tight, it crushes the sensitive nerves in your spine -- leading to stabbing low back pain, sciatica, and shooting aches down your leg. Not good…
WATCH THIS gentle 30-second morning ritual stops back pain instantly:- https://rebrand.ly/heal-backpain