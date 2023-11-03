"Word came out yesterday that both Hezbollah and Iran allegedly told Israel and the United States that unless Israeli hostilities HALT by sunrise tomorrow, it will be all-out war by tomorrow afternoon.





If open war is declared during the Hezbollah speech, it would take place

at 3:00 PM local time in Beirut/Tel Aviv, which translates to 9:00 AM

on the US East Coast."





Source:

https://www.informationliberation.com/?id=64102









THE END GAME OF THE US$ BONDS?

https://swebbtube.se/w/1wRxpvRtaEcfSLeZQ8wmqT

