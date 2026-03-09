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BD 2544 - BELIEF IN THE IMMORTALITY OF THE SOUL NECESSARY TO WORK ON ITSELF ....
GREAT Revelation JESUS CHRIST
GREAT Revelation JESUS CHRIST
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Revelation 2544

http://www.bertha-dudde.info/english/wordofgod/07_html/2/2544.html

*** Translated with www.DeepL.com/Translator (free version) ***


For your information: Unfortunately, only a little less than a third of the work has been translated into English so far. The rest is automatic translated with www.Deepl.com/Translator


THE GERMAN ORIGINAL TEXT APPLIES IN CASE OF DISCREPANCIES IN TRANSLATIONS

https://www.bertha-dudde.info/leseauswahl/wortgottes/07_HTML/2/2544.html


IMPORTANT INFO:

All englisch automatic text translations with deepL.com on the homepage

https://bertha-dudde.info

will be soon replaced by the manual translations by humans.


As well as from Book 50 revelation number 4053 which will be online in the future, all VIDEOS

will be also translated by humans up to the last revelation number 9030 from this mighty work.


THE FINAL GREAT REVELATION OF JESUS CHRIST

A TREMENDOUS WORK for the ignorant, the searchers and the doubters ....


"In the beginning was the Word ....

A Tedeum to the Creator of Heaven and Earth....

You all are His creatures, once lost to Him ....

And He will not rest until He has recovered all the sheep ...."


With these words the revelations of God to Bertha Dudde began on June 15, 1937, which found the conclusion on August 17, 1965 with the manifestation 9030 as a seal.


Of the total of 94 original books with over 9000 proclamations the following books have been lost: Book Nos. 1, 2, 3, 4, 7, 11, 21, 22, 26, 29, 38, 39, 40.


These writings are interdenominational!

They want to recruit from no Christian religious affiliation and also to no religious community. They have only the purpose to make the WORD OF GOD, which HE gives to us in the today's time - according to His promise John 14, 21 - accessible to humans.


"He who has My commandments and keeps them is he who loves Me.

But he who loves Me will be loved by My Father, and I will love him and reveal Myself to him." John 14:21


SUMMARY

https://www.bertha-dudde.info/english/index.html


Index Themebooklets:

https://www.bertha-dudde.info/english/ebooklets.html


Full text search in all Translations:

https://www.bertha-dudde.info/english/search/


"freely ye have recieved, freely give"


Downloads for the entire edition of the New Revelation

https://www.bertha-dudde.info/english/edown.html

Up to now 2141 revelations have been translated into English.


Translations available as download:

english, french, spanish, italian, polish, russian, greek, rumanian, dutch, korean

https://bertha-dudde.info/download/index.html


Links to my other channels in German and English:

Links zu meinen anderen Kanälen in Deutsch und Englisch:


DIE LETZTE GROSSE OFFENBARUNG JESU CHRISTI - EIN GEWALTIGES WERK für SUCHENDE, UNWISSENDE und ZWEIFLER


https://www.youtube.com/@DieLetzteGrosseOffenbarungJC

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PkRklruPmq1x/

https://rumble.com/c/c-1029216

THE FINAL GREAT REVELATION OF JESUS CHRIST - A TREMENDOUS WORK for the IGNORANT, the SEARCHERS and the DOUBTERS


https://www.youtube.com/@TheFinalGreatRevelationOfJesus

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/J1kjCagzBAiw/

https://iconnectfx.com/ng/channel/end_time_prophetess_bertha_dudde_the_final_great_revelation_of_jesu_christ

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theFinalGreatRevelation


DIE LETZTEN SIEBEN JAHRE der ERDE


https://www.youtube.com/c/DieletztensiebenJahrederErde

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/m5gGWHY2J7Hg/


THE FINAL 7 YEARS of the EARTH


https://www.youtube.com/@TheFinal7YearsOfTheEarth

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/SekPDXh0OoCq/

https://iconnectfx.com/ng/channel/the_final_7_years_of_the_earth

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/endtimeprophecy


PROPHETEN der ENDZEIT - PROPHETS of the END TIMES

https://www.youtube.com/@PROPHETENderENDZEIT


Von Ewigkeit zu Ewigkeit ertönt das WORT GOTTES

https://www.youtube.com/@VonEwigkeitZuEwigkeit


GOTTES WORT aus den vergangenen 2 Jahrhunderten

https://www.youtube.com/@GOTTESWORTaus2Jahrhunderten

sowie

GOTT berichtigt - IRRLEHREN und IRRTÜMER der KIRCHEN

GOD corrected - FALSE DOTRINES & ERRORS of the CHURCHES


Archive ORG: Sound files only to DOWNLOAD - GOD´s WORD - German and English

https://archive.org/details/@die_letzten_7_jahre_der_erde

Keywords
deathheavenhellsatanraptureluciferjesus christusbertha dudde
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