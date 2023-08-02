Black Lives Matter Leader Stands in Solidarity w/ Proud Boys & J6 Political Prisoners At Federal Court House

Mark Fischer, Executive Director of Black Lives Matter Inc., Stands In Solidarity With The Proud Boys & J6 Political Prisoners At Federal Court House





Exclusive interview with Gateway Pundit:

The same government tyranny and “legislative abuse” that has resulted in scores of black Americans spending years in prison for petty crimes is targeting political prisoners, patriots and conservative Americans for “standing for what they believe in,” warns Black Lives Matter Inc. Executive Director Mark Fisher.





The January 6 political prisoners “are going through the justice system, the court system, just like a lot of my brothers and sisters had to go through when I was coming up and as a youngster, and to this day,” Fisher told The Gateway Pundit in an exclusive interview in front of the federal courthouse in Washington, DC.





“Just because something is legal doesn’t make it right. Just because something is legal doesn’t make it moral. But it is a nation of laws that we live in, as opposed to a nation of people. So we have to deal with them,” he said. “I believe solidarity and brotherhood is the way to combat governmental overreach and legislative abuse.”





“I stand in solidarity with the January 6 political prisoners” and “there are hundreds of men that stand with me,” the community organizer told TGP the night before meeting this reporter at the Capitol building.





Walking the halls of the Capitol with TGP on Friday as Congress left for August recess, Fisher commended Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green for exposing the decrepit conditions of the DC Central Detention Facility and visiting the notorious “DC Gulag.’





“I just spoke with Marjorie Taylor Greene and I just let her know that she should continue to fight the good fight. People don’t like people who are outspoken, who are supposed to be quiet and remain timid,” he said.





Fisher then visited the federal courthouse, where every January 6er is tried with a 99.8 percent conviction rate.





“We came today to inquire about the January 6 prisoners and what the situation is, what their punishments will be and what the recourse is going to be for everybody who was involved in it,” he said. “I am going to some of their leaders and see what direction they want to go in.





“We have to just see eye to eye, and I’m going to, because the future is collaboration. It’s us understanding each other — understanding that it’s not the government that’s going to rescue us and save us and solve our problems. It’s going to be us, helping us and understanding one another and having empathy. And that’s what’s going to save America.”