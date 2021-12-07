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General Flynn | Why the Plan for a One World Government Is Nefarious, Evil, Terrible, Bad & Wrong
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8770 views • December 07, 2021
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“20 Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter!” - Isaiah 5:20
The History of Inflation - https://bh-pm.com/the-history-of-inflation/
U.S. Inflation Hit 31-Year High in October as Consumer Prices Jump 6.2% https://www.wsj.com/articles/us-inflation-consumer-price-index-october-2021-11636491959
What Is “The Great Narrative”?
https://sociable.co/government-and-policy/wef-klaus-schwab-great-narrative-humankind/
World Economic Forum’s ‘Great Narrative’ Is FREAKING TERRIFYING https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pk-1JEKJLxE
The Fourth Industrial Revolution and genetically modified humans - https://rumble.com/vld6yh-the-fourth-industrial-revolution-and-genetically-modified-humans.html
“10 Blessed are they which are persecuted for righteousness' sake: for theirs is the kingdom of heaven. 11 Blessed are ye, when men shall revile you, and persecute you, and shall say all manner of evil against you falsely, for my sake.” - Matthew 5:10-11
10 General Flynn ReAwaken America Tour Updates -
URGENT CLARIFICATION!!! The Dallas ReAwaken America Tour Is Scheduled for December 9th, 10th & 11th (Thursday, Friday & Saturday)
Request Tickets Today At / 918-851-0102: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
4 Tickets Remain for Dallas, TX
39% of the Tickets Remain for Phoenix, AZ
February 18th & 19th Canton Ohio Tickets Now On Sale
April 1st & 2nd Oregon Tickets Are Now On Sale
Tulsa Was 100% Sold Out
Tampa Was 100% Sold Out
Anaheim Was 100% Sold Out
Michigan Was 100% Sold Out
Colorado Springs Was 100% Sold Out
San Antonio Is 100% Sold Out
Watch the ReAwakening Documentary Series Today At: https://tapme.ws/TlOo0l
Find Jobs That Don’t Require the COVID-19 Vaccines Today At: https://timetofreeamerica.com/no-jab-jobs/
Join the Airline Injunction Action Against the COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate: https://timetofreeamerica.com/airline-injunction/#scroll-content
Request COVID-19 Vaccine Religious Exemptions:
www.JacksonLahmeyer.com
www.NewLifeHarvestChurch.org
Find the Affordable & Effective COVID-19 Treatments At: https://timetofreeamerica.com/proven-treatments/#scroll-content
Buy ReAwaken America Shirts, Hoodies and Books Today At: https://store.thrivetimeshow.com/
Support Mike Lindell, Election Integrity & The ReAwaken America Tour Today At: https://www.mypillow.com/clay
11 Questions You Can Ask Your Family And Friends That Will Wake Them Up - https://timetofreeamerica.com/wake-up/#scroll-content
Join the ReAwaken America Tour | Discover the Truth About Election Fraud, Medical Fraud & The Great Reset
Stay Tuned for Wins of the Week On:
Health
Legal
Financial
“20 Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter!” - Isaiah 5:20
The History of Inflation - https://bh-pm.com/the-history-of-inflation/
U.S. Inflation Hit 31-Year High in October as Consumer Prices Jump 6.2% https://www.wsj.com/articles/us-inflation-consumer-price-index-october-2021-11636491959
What Is “The Great Narrative”?
https://sociable.co/government-and-policy/wef-klaus-schwab-great-narrative-humankind/
World Economic Forum’s ‘Great Narrative’ Is FREAKING TERRIFYING https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pk-1JEKJLxE
The Fourth Industrial Revolution and genetically modified humans - https://rumble.com/vld6yh-the-fourth-industrial-revolution-and-genetically-modified-humans.html
“10 Blessed are they which are persecuted for righteousness' sake: for theirs is the kingdom of heaven. 11 Blessed are ye, when men shall revile you, and persecute you, and shall say all manner of evil against you falsely, for my sake.” - Matthew 5:10-11
10 General Flynn ReAwaken America Tour Updates -
URGENT CLARIFICATION!!! The Dallas ReAwaken America Tour Is Scheduled for December 9th, 10th & 11th (Thursday, Friday & Saturday)
Request Tickets Today At / 918-851-0102: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
4 Tickets Remain for Dallas, TX
39% of the Tickets Remain for Phoenix, AZ
February 18th & 19th Canton Ohio Tickets Now On Sale
April 1st & 2nd Oregon Tickets Are Now On Sale
Tulsa Was 100% Sold Out
Tampa Was 100% Sold Out
Anaheim Was 100% Sold Out
Michigan Was 100% Sold Out
Colorado Springs Was 100% Sold Out
San Antonio Is 100% Sold Out
Watch the ReAwakening Documentary Series Today At: https://tapme.ws/TlOo0l
Find Jobs That Don’t Require the COVID-19 Vaccines Today At: https://timetofreeamerica.com/no-jab-jobs/
Join the Airline Injunction Action Against the COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate: https://timetofreeamerica.com/airline-injunction/#scroll-content
Request COVID-19 Vaccine Religious Exemptions:
www.JacksonLahmeyer.com
www.NewLifeHarvestChurch.org
Find the Affordable & Effective COVID-19 Treatments At: https://timetofreeamerica.com/proven-treatments/#scroll-content
Buy ReAwaken America Shirts, Hoodies and Books Today At: https://store.thrivetimeshow.com/
Support Mike Lindell, Election Integrity & The ReAwaken America Tour Today At: https://www.mypillow.com/clay
11 Questions You Can Ask Your Family And Friends That Will Wake Them Up - https://timetofreeamerica.com/wake-up/#scroll-content
Join the ReAwaken America Tour | Discover the Truth About Election Fraud, Medical Fraud & The Great Reset
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