X22 REPORT - Planned Long Ago, [DS] Stronghold & Bio Weapons Destroyed, Trump Never Telegraphs His Moves

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Planned Long Ago, [DS] Stronghold & Bio Weapons Destroyed,Trump Never Telegraphs His Moves
The [DS] is trouble, Ukraine is/was their base of operation. The [DS] was planning another pandemic and developing viruses in Ukraine, Putin took action to shut it all down and to destroy the [DS] stronghold. He is now removing the neo nazis. Trump will never telegraph his moves, but it seems that this was planned long ago. The [DS] is becoming desperate and they are panicking, they are now preparing for a cyber pandemic to shut it all down. They are fighting for their lives and they know they are now cornered.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.