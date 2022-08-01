BBR is false rapture which is an 'any day now' rapture - YAHSHUA gets HIS Bride on a Sabbath &.

#bluebeam

Some resources mentioned:

Doc Marquis

Dmitri Dudeman

Amightywind

Disclaimer: We are not affiliated with anyone or ministry we ever mentioned in any video.

Lost books and Apocrypha books Watchman of YAH recommends reading, we discerned these books are true, however always read with discernment especially because the scriptures are being more and more contaminated. I will likely reference any of these books including the New Jerusalem version of the Bible which I use, the book of Macabbes and Wisdom books among others not in the Christian Bible are included in there & that's why I have it. Just know that there are more than 66 books in the Bible as part of the Holy Scriptures. Think about that number for a moment.

1. First Book of Adam and Eve

https://www.sacred-texts.com/bib/fbe/fbe005.htm

2. Second book of Adam and Eve

https://www.sacred-texts.com/bib/fbe/fbe085.htm

3. Book of Jasher- referenced in the Bible Joshua 10:13; 2 Samuel 1:18; And 2 Timothy 3:8

https://www.sacred-texts.com/chr/apo/jasher/index.htm

4. Book of Enoch- referenced in Jude

https://www.sacred-texts.com/bib/boe/index.htm

5. 2 book of Enoch - different site

http://www.pseudepigrapha.com/pseudepigrapha/enochs2.htm

6. The book of Jubilees

http://www.pseudepigrapha.com/jubilees/index.htm

along with attributes of YAH, ect, together.

7. The New Jerusalem Bible which includes Maccabees, book of Wisdom, Judith, Ecclesiasticus, Baruch, ect

8. The Twelve Patriarchs of Israel



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