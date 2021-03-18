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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0027 - Ava Kloepfer - Report on the crime
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10 views • March 18, 2021
Ava was in her backyard on Christmas Eve, when Hasugulgum approached and grabbed her, before pushing her inside the home as he attempted to get her to keep quiet. Ava yelled “Who are you?”, alerting her father Derrick to the intruder. Derrick then approached, causing Hasugulgum to run off.
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