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URGENT- INTERVIEW - ST VINCENT VOLCANO FORCED VAX CRISIS-TRIBUNAL ISSUES CEASE AND DESIST ORDER
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310 views • April 15, 2021
URGENT - PLEASE HELP GET THIS OUT WORLDWIDE- INDIGENOUS TRIBAL CHIEF 'Tonic Man' SPEAKS OUT OF THE 'WASHITAW MUU NATION' AFTER ST VINCENT OFFICIALS TRIED TO MAKE DANGEROUS VACCINES MANDATORY FOR FLEEING RESIDENTS OF VOLCANO CRISIS -INTERNATIONAL NATURAL AND COMMON LAW TRIBUNAL FOR PUBLIC HEALTH AND JUSTICE STEPS IN AND ISSUES A CEASE AND DESIST ORDER FOR VIOLATIONS TO THE INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL CODE AND ANTI VAX RESIDENTS RIGHTS.
FOR PRESS RELEASE AND TO DOWDLOAD INTERNATIONAL CEASE AND DESIST ORDERS FOR YOUR OWN FAMILY OR COUNTRY VISIT: www.peaceinspace.org or contact [email protected]
PLEASE ALSO SUPPORT THE RELIEF EFFORT TO HELP GET EMERGENCY FOOD AND SUPPLYS TO THE SURVIVORS GOING TO INSTAGRAM.COM/OFFICIALSTOPTHE SILENCE
FOR PRESS RELEASE AND TO DOWDLOAD INTERNATIONAL CEASE AND DESIST ORDERS FOR YOUR OWN FAMILY OR COUNTRY VISIT: www.peaceinspace.org or contact [email protected]
PLEASE ALSO SUPPORT THE RELIEF EFFORT TO HELP GET EMERGENCY FOOD AND SUPPLYS TO THE SURVIVORS GOING TO INSTAGRAM.COM/OFFICIALSTOPTHE SILENCE
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