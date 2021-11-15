Steve Bannon Delivers Message to Supporters from DC Courthouse as He Turns Himself in to FBI

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I just want to say tell everybody it’s livestreamed on GETTR right now, everybody is watching in The War Room. We’re here today. I don’t want anybody to take their eye off the ball of what we do everyday. We have Hispanics coming on our side. African-Americans coming on our side. We’re taking down the Biden regime.
Every day we need to focus, you got Raheem Kassam, you got Dr. Peter Navarro, Captain Bannon. You’re going to have Boris Epshtein the whole show. We got polling out, economic data out, everything. I want you guys to stay focused and stay on message.