Once were the Living - You'll Never Guess What's in the Covid Tests, PLANdemic & CovAids jabs“EXCELLENT video. VERY long but containing one gem after another.Outstanding work - pulling all this together.Sadly I think the only way Joe or Joanna Normie is going to wake up is to leave them to their beliefs, let them go down the path of blind faith which ends in a toxic medical intervention...If you try to warn them before they plunge on and into irreversible damage, they'll just accuse you of being an anti-vax conspiracy theorist. They'll only listen to other people/sheeple they identify with.Sadly by then it will be too late for many. - SNG_777Once Were the Living..the story of the 4th Industrial modified reset man. What's been put up your nose in nano dust "test swabs" and in your mRNA, 4th Industrial Revolution, Great Reset, how the nano dust tech works, it's all in there.mirrored from: