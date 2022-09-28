Necessary is Supposed to Mean Necessary

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When the Constitution was ratified, the word necessary meant, well, necessary. But in just a few short years, that was changed to convenient, or useful, giving the federal government the nearly unlimited power it has today.
Path to Liberty: Sept 28, 2022
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