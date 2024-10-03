Write-In Candidate for St. Clair County Sheriff - Chief Warren Head

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, viewpoints, and accuracy expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.





Warren Head, write-in candidate for St Clair County Sheriff, joins Eileen to talk about his 50+ years in law enforcement and why he decided to run as a write-in. He shared that his leadership philosophy is completely different than Sheriff Matt King's. He explains why he wants to be known as the People's Sheriff. To learn more about Warren Head, go to Head4sheriff.com.





Video about Chief Warren Head: https://www.facebook.com/share/r/KRDv4zth2SnAoVvq/?mibextid=oFDknk





https://bluewaterhealthyliving.com/