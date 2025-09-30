Russian soldier's rifle jammed mid battle, so he killed the enemy in hand-to-hand combat

War correspondent Evgeny Poddubny has posted a remarkable video from the frontlines.

A Russian reconnaissance soldier from the 51st Army Corps, call sign “Grek,” found himself in close combat after his rifle jammed mid-battle. Instead of retreating, he closed the distance, picked up a wooden stick, and killed the enemy in hand-to-hand combat.

After the fight, Grek dragged the body into the open to confirm the kill for his drone operator guiding him from above.