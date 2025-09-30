Russian soldier's rifle jammed mid battle, so he killed the enemy in hand-to-hand combat

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
War correspondent Evgeny Poddubny has posted a remarkable video from the frontlines.
A Russian reconnaissance soldier from the 51st Army Corps, call sign “Grek,” found himself in close combat after his rifle jammed mid-battle. Instead of retreating, he closed the distance, picked up a wooden stick, and killed the enemy in hand-to-hand combat.
After the fight, Grek dragged the body into the open to confirm the kill for his drone operator guiding him from above.