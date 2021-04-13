Herbs & Medicine Vs Pharma & Profits

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Watch the full length trailer here: https://go.thetruthaboutcancer.com/final-chapter/ttac
Did you know that almost all of the medicine on pharmacy shelves is derived from plants? In this clip, Dr. Billy DeMoss exposes the hypocrisy of a drug industry that’s more interested in patents and profits than patients and prosperity. Be sure to watch the entire episode to learn the truth about pharmaceutical drugs that the medical mafia don’t want you to know.