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Stew Peters Show: Baby Murder Protocol: Infants Separated From Parents... [15.02.2022]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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151 views • February 16, 2022
... and Given Remdesivir By Medical Industrial Complex!
In September of last year, Attorney Ali Shultz, legal director for America's Frontline Doctors, joined the Stew Peters Show to raise the alarm about the death care being administered to her father-in-law, for the high crime of refusing to take Remdesivir. She returned to the Stew Peters Show on Tuesday to share a shocking report about hundreds of cases of hospitals isolating babies away from their parents and dosing them with Remdesivir.

You can learn more about her new organization by visiting their website:
https://www.handsforhealthandfreedom.org/

Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com

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Stew Peters Show
Published February 15, 2022
20,294 Views
https://rumble.com/vv1bgt-baby-murder-protocol-infants-separated-from-parents-given-remdesivir-by-med.html
https://rumble.com/c/StewPeters
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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