Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Ready for War - Egyptian Army Showcases its Military Hardware
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
968 Subscribers
163 views
Published Wednesday

Ready for War - Egyptian Army Showcases its Military Hardware.

Adding:

BREAKING: The Libyan parliament has demanded that Western ambassadors leave the country due to their governments' positions on the Middle East situation.

Adding:

The US Navy nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt left its base in San Diego today for an unknown destination.

The day before, another aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln left the base.

It is worth noting that two American aircraft carrier strike groups of the US Navy have already been deployed in the Middle East.





Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket