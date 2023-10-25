Ready for War - Egyptian Army Showcases its Military Hardware.

Adding:

BREAKING: The Libyan parliament has demanded that Western ambassadors leave the country due to their governments' positions on the Middle East situation.

Adding:

The US Navy nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt left its base in San Diego today for an unknown destination.

The day before, another aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln left the base.

It is worth noting that two American aircraft carrier strike groups of the US Navy have already been deployed in the Middle East.









