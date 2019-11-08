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Silent Film Depicting Child Sacrifice To Moloch Produced By Founder Of Fascism
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150 views • November 08, 2019
Leo Zagami joins The Alex Jones Show to expose the new statue to Moloch being installed in Rome, and the satanic beginnings of the fascist movement that became the modern Liberal authoritarian agenda.
:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
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:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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