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Style: Upbeat 1970s Funk Rock, Psychedelic Pop, bouncy bassline, brass horns, rhythmic scat vocals
Vocals: Male, charismatic, playful, energetic
[Intro]
(Upbeat funky bassline opens, driving drum groove)
(Bright horn hits)
[Spoken] Let's find him. Where's he at?
[Verse 1]
Where's the Kratom Man?
Kratom Kratom Man, repeat after me
It's a scoobie oobie doobie, scoobie doobie melody
Kratom Kratom Man, sing along with me
It's a scoobie oobie doobie, scoobie doobie melody
[Chorus]
[Ensemble Vocals]
Where's the Kratom Man?
Kratom Kratom Man, repeat after me
It's a scoobie oobie doobie, scoobie doobie melody
Kratom Kratom Man, sing along with me
It's a scoobie oobie doobie, scoobie doobie melody
[Bridge]
(Funky slap bass solo, rhythmic handclaps)
[Scat Vocals]
Scoobie doobie doobie, yeah!
Scoobie doobie doobie melody!
[Chorus]
[High Energy]
Where's the Kratom Man?
Kratom Kratom Man, repeat after me
It's a scoobie oobie doobie, scoobie doobie melody
Kratom Kratom Man, sing along with me
It's a scoobie oobie doobie, scoobie doobie melody
[Outro]
(Instruments start to fade out)
[Spoken] There he goes...
It's a scoobie oobie doobie... melody...
[Fade Out]
[End]