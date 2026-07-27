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Two Steppin' In Heaven - Gail Carson
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Here's a fun 2 steppin' Gospel, swing dance song, about finally getting to heaven and all my friends are on the other side having a big ole' celebration and dance! 


Two Steppin' In Heaven
Gail Carson
2026 Gail Carson Publishing

100% my concept, idea, direction, arrangement, style, production, original lyrics, and ai voice/music 

verse

Well, I've finally made it, I finally have arrived

There's a big ole celebration, with all my friends on the other side

I've had a very good life, but now I'm so happy to be here

I really feel like dancing, as my feet are light as air


Chorus


I'll be Two Steppin in Heaven, to all those heavenly songs

I'll be Two Steppin in Heaven, Before the devil even knows I'm gone

I'll be Two Steppin in Heaven, to all those heavenly songs

I'll be Two Steppin in Heaven, Before the devil even knows I'm gone



verse

Well, I never looked better, now that I'm here in heaven

That old body is gone, and will never pain me again

I can hear the music playing, and it makes me want to move

So look me up, when it's your time, and I'll be looking for you


Chorus


I'll be Two Steppin in Heaven, to all those heavenly songs

I'll be Two Steppin in Heaven, Before the devil even knows I'm gone

I'll be Two Steppin in Heaven, to all those heavenly songs

I'll be Two Steppin in Heaven, Before the devil even knows I'm gone



Bridge
Funny how I couldn't dance, when I was still alive

Now I'll be two stepping, all over heaven

With all my free time


Chorus


I'll be Two Steppin in Heaven, to all those heavenly songs

I'll be Two Steppin in Heaven, Before the devil even knows I'm gone

I'll be Two Steppin in Heaven, to all those heavenly songs

I'll be Two Steppin in Heaven, Before the devil even knows I'm gone


I'll be Two Steppin in Heaven, to all those heavenly songs

I'll be Two Steppin in Heaven, Before the devil even knows I'm gone

I'll be Two Steppin in Heaven, to all those heavenly songs

I'll be Two Steppin in Heaven, Before the devil even knows I'm gone




Keywords
gospelheavenaifunswingcountry dance
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy