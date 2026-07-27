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Here's a fun 2 steppin' Gospel, swing dance song, about finally getting to heaven and all my friends are on the other side having a big ole' celebration and dance!
Two Steppin' In Heaven
Gail Carson
2026 Gail Carson Publishing
100% my concept, idea, direction, arrangement, style, production, original lyrics, and ai voice/music
verse
Well, I've finally made it, I finally have arrived
There's a big ole celebration, with all my friends on the other side
I've had a very good life, but now I'm so happy to be here
I really feel like dancing, as my feet are light as air
Chorus
I'll be Two Steppin in Heaven, to all those heavenly songs
I'll be Two Steppin in Heaven, Before the devil even knows I'm gone
I'll be Two Steppin in Heaven, to all those heavenly songs
I'll be Two Steppin in Heaven, Before the devil even knows I'm gone
verse
Well, I never looked better, now that I'm here in heaven
That old body is gone, and will never pain me again
I can hear the music playing, and it makes me want to move
So look me up, when it's your time, and I'll be looking for you
Chorus
I'll be Two Steppin in Heaven, to all those heavenly songs
I'll be Two Steppin in Heaven, Before the devil even knows I'm gone
I'll be Two Steppin in Heaven, to all those heavenly songs
I'll be Two Steppin in Heaven, Before the devil even knows I'm gone
Bridge
Funny how I couldn't dance, when I was still alive
Now I'll be two stepping, all over heaven
With all my free time
Chorus
I'll be Two Steppin in Heaven, to all those heavenly songs
I'll be Two Steppin in Heaven, Before the devil even knows I'm gone
I'll be Two Steppin in Heaven, to all those heavenly songs
I'll be Two Steppin in Heaven, Before the devil even knows I'm gone
I'll be Two Steppin in Heaven, to all those heavenly songs
I'll be Two Steppin in Heaven, Before the devil even knows I'm gone
I'll be Two Steppin in Heaven, to all those heavenly songs
I'll be Two Steppin in Heaven, Before the devil even knows I'm gone