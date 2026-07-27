Here's a fun 2 steppin' Gospel, swing dance song, about finally getting to heaven and all my friends are on the other side having a big ole' celebration and dance!





Two Steppin' In Heaven

Gail Carson

2026 Gail Carson Publishing



100% my concept, idea, direction, arrangement, style, production, original lyrics, and ai voice/music



verse



Well, I've finally made it, I finally have arrived



There's a big ole celebration, with all my friends on the other side



I've had a very good life, but now I'm so happy to be here



I really feel like dancing, as my feet are light as air





Chorus





I'll be Two Steppin in Heaven, to all those heavenly songs



I'll be Two Steppin in Heaven, Before the devil even knows I'm gone



I'll be Two Steppin in Heaven, to all those heavenly songs



I'll be Two Steppin in Heaven, Before the devil even knows I'm gone







verse



Well, I never looked better, now that I'm here in heaven



That old body is gone, and will never pain me again



I can hear the music playing, and it makes me want to move



So look me up, when it's your time, and I'll be looking for you





Chorus





I'll be Two Steppin in Heaven, to all those heavenly songs



I'll be Two Steppin in Heaven, Before the devil even knows I'm gone



I'll be Two Steppin in Heaven, to all those heavenly songs



I'll be Two Steppin in Heaven, Before the devil even knows I'm gone







Bridge

Funny how I couldn't dance, when I was still alive



Now I'll be two stepping, all over heaven



With all my free time





Chorus





I'll be Two Steppin in Heaven, to all those heavenly songs



I'll be Two Steppin in Heaven, Before the devil even knows I'm gone



I'll be Two Steppin in Heaven, to all those heavenly songs



I'll be Two Steppin in Heaven, Before the devil even knows I'm gone





I'll be Two Steppin in Heaven, to all those heavenly songs



I'll be Two Steppin in Heaven, Before the devil even knows I'm gone



I'll be Two Steppin in Heaven, to all those heavenly songs



I'll be Two Steppin in Heaven, Before the devil even knows I'm gone









