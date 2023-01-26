NEW STUDY: Stop Damage & Remove Spike Proteins & DNA Programmable Robot Math Matrix w/ Dr. Edwards

See solutions to keep from getting sick and to reverse mRNA damage - Dr. Joe Nieusma: https://sarahwestall.com/important-proven-solutions-to-keep-from-getting-sick-even-if-you-have-the-mrna-shot/



Sign up for Sharry Edward's class to learn how to set up your own Sound Health clinic. Email [email protected], tell them you heard it on Sarah's show and receive the clinic for 50% off.

Dr. Sharry Edwards returns to the program to discuss the very promising study showing that Bromelain and Acetylcysteine synergistically inactivates the spike protein and allows them to flush out of the body. We also discuss Sharry's super human hearing skills and learn about her unique experiences having these amazing abilities. Lastly we discuss new lies by the biggest liars from the establishment.

See study discussed on the show: https://sarahwestall.com/promising-solution-to-remove-spike-protein-inactivate-and-flush-out-of-the-body/

See more on Ebener (My Truth Platform - also get free eBooks & coupons)! Sign up at SarahWestall.com/Subscribe

Support this channel by supporting my affiliates. Get Immunity super boosting C60 gel caps, Best prices on Silver, telomere lengthening capsules and more at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop

MUSIC CREDITS: "Silent Bleak Night" by Human's Win and "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.