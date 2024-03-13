P.3 Big Pharma drive to FLU-JAB CHILDREN in Western Australia, LEST THEY DIE! MVI_8873-4merged

Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/7c9649cd-7fc5-4b9a-884d-9a6498b2a8da

Watch P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/19c7e903-e488-4f36-9438-65f422c63854

Hannah Cross, journalist for The Sunday Times, Western Australia, has a front-page hook into a page 5 article, ‘FEARS OVER FLU SEASON’, in the March 10th 2024 edition. She may as well be a Big Pharma employee doing a press release for the latest flu ‘vaccine’ product to hit the market, with no analysis of the products efficiency or safety provided, other than statements claiming it to be ‘safe and effective’. DISCLAIMER: ANY NEGATIVE ASSESSMENTS I MAKE OF INDIVIDUALS AND/OR ORGANISATIONS IN THIS VIDEO ARE MY OPINIONS ONLY, AND I MAY BE COMPLETELY MISTAKEN. NOTHING HERE IS MEDICAL ADVICE. DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH, TAKE YOUR OWN RESPONSIBILITY.



