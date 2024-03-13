P.3 Big Pharma drive to FLU-JAB CHILDREN in Western Australia, LEST THEY DIE! MVI_8873-4merged

Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/7c9649cd-7fc5-4b9a-884d-9a6498b2a8da
Watch P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/19c7e903-e488-4f36-9438-65f422c63854
Hannah Cross, journalist for The Sunday Times, Western Australia, has a front-page hook into a page 5 article, ‘FEARS OVER FLU SEASON’, in the March 10th 2024 edition. She may as well be a Big Pharma employee doing a press release for the latest flu ‘vaccine’ product to hit the market, with no analysis of the products efficiency or safety provided, other than statements claiming it to be ‘safe and effective’. DISCLAIMER: ANY NEGATIVE ASSESSMENTS I MAKE OF INDIVIDUALS AND/OR ORGANISATIONS IN THIS VIDEO ARE MY OPINIONS ONLY, AND I MAY BE COMPLETELY MISTAKEN. NOTHING HERE IS MEDICAL ADVICE. DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH, TAKE YOUR OWN RESPONSIBILITY.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.