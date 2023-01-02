Is There A Conservative Case For 'Speaker McCarthy'?

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970
The Ron Paul Liberty Report Published January 2, 2023
Enjoyed this video? Join my Locals community for exclusive content at ronpaul.locals.com!
Tomorrow a (slim) Republican majority will take control of the US House of Representatives. Unknown is whether former Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) will get the needed 218 votes among the 222 House Republicans. What's at stake? Also today, will admitted liar George Santos end up being the most truthful Member of the House? Finally - most Americans want the FBI investigated. Will a Republican House be up to the task?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.