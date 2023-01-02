Create New Account
Is There A Conservative Case For 'Speaker McCarthy'?
The Ron Paul Liberty Report Published January 2, 2023 

Tomorrow a (slim) Republican majority will take control of the US House of Representatives. Unknown is whether former Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) will get the needed 218 votes among the 222 House Republicans. What's at stake? Also today, will admitted liar George Santos end up being the most truthful Member of the House? Finally - most Americans want the FBI investigated. Will a Republican House be up to the task?

Keywords
conservativecongressthe ron paul liberty reportspeaker mccarthy

