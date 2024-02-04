Create New Account
Trump Was SELECTED, NOT ELECTED, in 2016.
Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD


Feb 4, 2024
681 views • Feb 4, 2024

“Trump was NEVER ELECTED, but SELECTED in 2016. The ‘Russia Hoax’ was a deception within a deception to CONCEAL the real agents that SELECTED Trump, and select 99% of Congress. Pure theater.” -Dr.SHIVA Shiva4President.com


