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Prophecy - 09.26.2019 - Deadly Winter Coming - Serious Prophetic Warning - America
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124 views • January 12, 2022
This warning first started coming to me I think 6-8 weeks ago, but I received a lot more detail this morning. Please share the warning with others!
This video contains a prophetic message for one unknown viewer.
Links:
Prophetic Blog (for the Word Deadly Winter): www.justpraisehim.today
This message in audio-only is on my Podbean channel, Just Praise Him Radio:
https://justpraisehimtoday.podbean.co...
My friend Henry’s YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0nfH5...
There are problems with the site currently hosting justpraisehim.today. If you can't reach it, you can find the blog site here: http://wingsofprophecy.blogspot.com/
Glynda Lomax is a popular Christian author, blogger, podcaster and
YouTuber, who has walked through numerous wilderness
experiences.
She is the host of Just Praise Him Radio with Glynda Lomax, a
weekly podcast on Podbean.com, discussing the Bible and
encouraging others to a closer walk with Christ.
Her prophetic word website, www.justpraisehim.today, spiritually
feeds thousands of Christians around the world each day.
Glynda resides in Arkansas where she is currently working
on her next book. All of her books are available on www.justpraisehim.today or amazon.com.
Email Glynda at: [email protected]
Write to her at: POB 60, Glencoe, AR 72539-0060
You can find more by Glynda at:
https://wingsofprophecy.blogspot.com/
https://www.justpraisehimtoday.podbean.com/
This video contains a prophetic message for one unknown viewer.
Links:
Prophetic Blog (for the Word Deadly Winter): www.justpraisehim.today
This message in audio-only is on my Podbean channel, Just Praise Him Radio:
https://justpraisehimtoday.podbean.co...
My friend Henry’s YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0nfH5...
There are problems with the site currently hosting justpraisehim.today. If you can't reach it, you can find the blog site here: http://wingsofprophecy.blogspot.com/
Glynda Lomax is a popular Christian author, blogger, podcaster and
YouTuber, who has walked through numerous wilderness
experiences.
She is the host of Just Praise Him Radio with Glynda Lomax, a
weekly podcast on Podbean.com, discussing the Bible and
encouraging others to a closer walk with Christ.
Her prophetic word website, www.justpraisehim.today, spiritually
feeds thousands of Christians around the world each day.
Glynda resides in Arkansas where she is currently working
on her next book. All of her books are available on www.justpraisehim.today or amazon.com.
Email Glynda at: [email protected]
Write to her at: POB 60, Glencoe, AR 72539-0060
You can find more by Glynda at:
https://wingsofprophecy.blogspot.com/
https://www.justpraisehimtoday.podbean.com/
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